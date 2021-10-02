Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $45.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 679.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,087,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $276,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

