POA (POA) Hits Market Cap of $8.82 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. POA has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $137,388.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,256,822 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.