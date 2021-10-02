Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches Market Cap of $140.91 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $140.91 million and $22.14 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

