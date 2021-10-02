PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $1.17 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00067559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00105445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,776.38 or 1.00130059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.69 or 0.06850533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,911,500 coins and its circulating supply is 13,661,500 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

