Poolz Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.72 or 0.00018209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

