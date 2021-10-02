Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 1,303,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

