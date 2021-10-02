Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

