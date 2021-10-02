Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$135.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$129.84 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$93.70 and a 12 month high of C$136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$125.61.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.5999998 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.