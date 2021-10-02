Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Receives C$15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.50.

PVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

PVG opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.78. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

