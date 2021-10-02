Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 776 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $569.73. 1,115,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $328.56 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.29 and a 200 day moving average of $614.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

