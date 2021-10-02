Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $64,698,024 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $775.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,687,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $677.20. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

