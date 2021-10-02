Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $222.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,346. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $218.18 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

