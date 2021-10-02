Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $57.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.23 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,489.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.