Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,863 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth $180,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

