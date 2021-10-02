Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 46,591 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

NYSE BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

