Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLCE stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

