Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Yelp worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yelp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,303 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Yelp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,345 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

