Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $10.28 Million Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 446,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $295,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 344,270 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 84.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.