Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Trading Down 1.7%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 8,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 68,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.