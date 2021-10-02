Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.47 on Friday. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

