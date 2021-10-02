Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Progress Software stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

