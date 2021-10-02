ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 278.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,310 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,613,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.