Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 216,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

