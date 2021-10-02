Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,272 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

PAA stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.