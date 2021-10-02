Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 160 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

IYG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.64 and a twelve month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

