Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.