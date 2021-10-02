Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $617,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,548,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,392,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

