Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 728,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 119,858 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $60.22 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.