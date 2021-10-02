Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PPL by 37.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in PPL by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in PPL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.96 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

