Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.