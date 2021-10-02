Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.