Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 645 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 698,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 233,720 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 144,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.57 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

