Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 76 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.29. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

