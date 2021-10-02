Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,796,000 after purchasing an additional 106,846 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of XEL opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

