Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

