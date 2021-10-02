Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

