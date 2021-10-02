Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

PHCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 103,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.