Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €118.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.11 ($131.89).

PUM opened at €97.36 ($114.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a PE ratio of 48.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a 12-month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12-month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

