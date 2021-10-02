PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 419.6% in September

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PURE remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Friday. 9,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,014. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

