Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$378.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.