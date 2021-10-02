Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 2,956.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

