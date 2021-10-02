Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Up 1.7%

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.87 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). Approximately 181,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 574,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

PURP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purplebricks Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.80 ($1.58).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of £187.15 million and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.30.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.