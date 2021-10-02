PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. PutinCoin has a market cap of $454,131.37 and $1,899.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.19 or 0.99938427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00082136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052496 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002131 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.48 or 0.00592834 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

