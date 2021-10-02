PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $121.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.63.

PVH stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

