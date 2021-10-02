Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,086.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.98 or 0.00022826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $8,086.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00068567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00108000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00152113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.92 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.39 or 0.07173555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

