Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Issued By KeyCorp

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $21.46 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.