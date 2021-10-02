Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.67 and a 1-year high of C$16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.81.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

