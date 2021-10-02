Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

