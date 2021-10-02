Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CURO Group Holdings Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CURO Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CURO opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.98.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 289.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.