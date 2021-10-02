Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

